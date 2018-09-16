Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Alamo Group worth $80,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 83.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $120.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $257.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.40 million. research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $188,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,059.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

