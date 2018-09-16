Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

AKRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $13.73 on Friday. Akorn has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Akorn had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.40 million. equities analysts predict that Akorn will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Akorn during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

