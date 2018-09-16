Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.
AKRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.
NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $13.73 on Friday. Akorn has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Akorn during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.
About Akorn
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
