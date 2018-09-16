Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583,184 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises 2.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $115,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,425 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 622,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,585,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $284,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at $634,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,313 shares of company stock worth $11,800,812. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of AKAM opened at $75.80 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.