Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.76). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 760,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of -0.28. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,643,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,984,000 after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,411,000 after acquiring an additional 608,883 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after acquiring an additional 338,983 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,356,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 210,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 935,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 170,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

