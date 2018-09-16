AI Doctor Reaches Market Cap of $4.63 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, Bit-Z and Allcoin. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $443,305.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,333,332 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Huobi, Bibox, Allcoin, BCEX, OKEx, BitForex, BtcTrade.im and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

