AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Short Interest Update

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,654,716 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,286,515 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGFS. BidaskClub raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. acquired 83,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $518,576.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,027,445 shares of company stock worth $6,659,681 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dow Chemical Co. DE boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 18,431,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,206,000 after purchasing an additional 253,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth about $16,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 399,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 57,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.