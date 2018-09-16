AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Major Shareholder Acquires $518,576.16 in Stock

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. acquired 83,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $518,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 83,844 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $517,317.48.

On Friday, September 7th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 79,666 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $500,302.48.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 79,386 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $504,101.10.

On Friday, August 31st, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 67,600 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $452,920.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 67,202 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $446,893.30.

On Monday, August 27th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 59,912 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $388,229.76.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 54,202 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $344,724.72.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 53,865 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $310,801.05.

On Friday, August 17th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 38,730 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $221,535.60.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 38,106 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $230,160.24.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at $16,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 399,393 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 18,431,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,206,000 after buying an additional 253,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 177,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

