AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Progressive by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progressive by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 455,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,017,517.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,103 shares of company stock worth $6,088,405 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Progressive from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

