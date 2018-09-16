AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,324 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,394,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,866,000 after purchasing an additional 866,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,074,000 after acquiring an additional 525,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 894,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,782,000 after acquiring an additional 448,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,967,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,484,000 after acquiring an additional 416,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.21 and a 12-month high of $229.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total transaction of $796,909.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,554 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $979,337.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,049.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,201 shares of company stock worth $78,754,509. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $215.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.94.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

