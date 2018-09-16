ADTRAN (ADTN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded ADTRAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,976,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ADTRAN by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,459,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after purchasing an additional 182,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,795,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 686,488 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,081,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

