Adient (ADNT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Longbow Research reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adient from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Guggenheim set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.54.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adient has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.71.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 226,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,108,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,955,000.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

