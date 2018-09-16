Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,317,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 31.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,505,000 after buying an additional 141,597 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 2.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 191.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $60,459,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $867.90 million, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.