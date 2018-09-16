Acuity Brands (AYI) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $141.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 90.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 262.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

