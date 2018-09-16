Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 2nd

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st.

Shares of ACP opened at $14.33 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

