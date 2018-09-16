Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (FAP) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

TSE:FAP opened at C$3.46 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$4.75.

