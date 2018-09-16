Aareal Bank (ARL) PT Set at €40.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARL. equinet set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.97 ($45.31).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €35.72 ($41.53) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a 12 month high of €41.89 ($48.71).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

