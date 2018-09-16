AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AAC by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AAC by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AAC in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in AAC in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AAC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 162,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,300. AAC has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.28.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). AAC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $86.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AAC will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

