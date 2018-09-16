$91.86 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will post sales of $91.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.44 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $105.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $351.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.80 million to $375.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $390.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $351.38 million to $434.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMLP stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

