5,993 Shares in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $168.70.

