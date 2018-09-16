5,970 Shares in ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 86,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 74,296 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 193,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $282.85 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.90 and a fifty-two week high of $321.70. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $360.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Alison D. Burcar sold 77,227 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $23,322,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alison D. Burcar sold 21,311 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.82, for a total transaction of $6,453,397.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,453,397.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 843,458 shares of company stock worth $242,013,941. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

