5,725 Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Purchased by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 827,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $130,457,000 after acquiring an additional 49,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,181,723 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after acquiring an additional 74,119 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 896.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 120,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $89.29 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

