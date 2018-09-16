5,155 Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,436,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,405,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $594,305,000 after purchasing an additional 506,727 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,321,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,660,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 202,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

