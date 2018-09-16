$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.11 billion. Mcdonald’s posted sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year sales of $20.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $21.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $104,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $160.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

