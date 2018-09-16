4,828 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of AYI opened at $159.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

