3M (MMM) and Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Financial Survey

Anika Therapeutics and 3M are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Anika Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. 3M pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Anika Therapeutics and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 3M 3 6 6 0 2.20

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. 3M has a consensus price target of $229.87, indicating a potential upside of 10.58%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and 3M’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $113.42 million 5.26 $31.81 million $1.96 20.89 3M $31.66 billion 3.85 $4.86 billion $9.17 22.67

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics 16.94% 9.53% 8.85% 3M 13.44% 51.31% 15.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

3M beats Anika Therapeutics on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to develop a therapy for rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, and protective materials; and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

