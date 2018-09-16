3M Co (MMM) Holdings Trimmed by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, MED lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.97.

MMM opened at $207.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $190.57 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

