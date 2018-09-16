32,694 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Purchased by KEMPER Corp

KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.2% of KEMPER Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

IWB stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $138.57 and a 1 year high of $162.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

