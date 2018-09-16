30,684 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Purchased by Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.6% of Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $155.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $156.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

