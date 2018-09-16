21Vianet Group (VNET) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.
Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,937,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 71,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,893,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.
