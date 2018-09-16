21Vianet Group (VNET) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $125.18 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,937,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 71,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,893,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

