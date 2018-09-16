21,489 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Whirlpool by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 613,198 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Whirlpool by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $190.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

