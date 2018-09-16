$213.59 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce sales of $213.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.80 million and the highest is $218.44 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $209.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $294.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $200.68 and a 52 week high of $302.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 56.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

