$2.44 Million in Sales Expected for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) will report sales of $2.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 million to $13.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $74.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOVA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Alex Sapir bought 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $495,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Goldman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 496,306 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 820,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 252,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 217,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,875,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 144,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,098. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 13.14.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.