$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (APH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.83. 1,369,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,925. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 376,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $35,756,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,850,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,713 shares of company stock worth $61,196,943 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amphenol by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 16,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

