19,483 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $42.47.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply