19,483 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $42.47.

