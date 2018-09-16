16,180 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CECE. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 220,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 162,104 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,364 shares in the company, valued at $321,704.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CECE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

CECE stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $286.62 million, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $81.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

