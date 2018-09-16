$15.20 Million in Sales Expected for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will announce sales of $15.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. Bankwell Financial Group posted sales of $14.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full year sales of $60.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $63.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWFG. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,554 shares of company stock worth $80,206 over the last 90 days. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 131,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

