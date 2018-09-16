13,868 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,783,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,540,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,828,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,238,000 after purchasing an additional 148,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,968.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,538,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065,052 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,445,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $11.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

