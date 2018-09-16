12,000 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 271,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $2,739,757.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.54 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

