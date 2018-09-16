11,944 Shares in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (MQY) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLP grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 67,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 244,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 658.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MQY opened at $13.55 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

