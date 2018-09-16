$105.15 Million in Sales Expected for Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) to announce $105.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Francesca’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.50 million. Francesca’s posted sales of $105.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Francesca’s will report full-year sales of $454.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $456.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $468.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $452.20 million to $485.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Francesca’s.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. Francesca’s had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Francesca’s’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

FRAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Francesca’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

FRAN stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.04. Francesca’s has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Francesca’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Francesca’s by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 185,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Francesca’s by 26.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 370,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Francesca’s by 478.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 151,521 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

