$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Polaris Industries to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $124.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In related news, Director George W. Bilicic bought 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $125,008.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,661.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.09 per share, with a total value of $312,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886,179.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,596,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 574,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures powersports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. The ORV segment provides sport, utility, and crossover side-by-side vehicles. The Snowmobiles segment produces models ranging from youth models to utility and economy models to performance and competition models.

