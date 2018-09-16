$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Telephone & Data Systems posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,817. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

In related news, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $501,676.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas W. Chambers sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $127,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,530 shares of company stock worth $6,353,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 186.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 292.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 29,242 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

