$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $512.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.73.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $491.56. 506,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,510. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $247.51 and a 12-month high of $530.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total transaction of $401,213,632.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

