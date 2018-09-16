$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $81,699.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 321,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,112,124.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,078.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

