$1.00 EPS Expected for Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.08. 364,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $80.87 and a 12 month high of $123.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

