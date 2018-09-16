$0.74 EPS Expected for Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 4,435 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $666,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III sold 3,474 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.81, for a total transaction of $537,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,277 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 10,537.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 173,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PRLB stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $165.07.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

