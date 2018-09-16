-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arsanis Inc (ASNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arsanis’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arsanis will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arsanis.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arsanis in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arsanis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Arsanis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Arsanis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of ASNS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 44,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Arsanis has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arsanis during the first quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Arsanis during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Arsanis during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arsanis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arsanis by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

