$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp (AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 50.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 28,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,615. The stock has a market cap of $258.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.63. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 309,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 204,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 841.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

