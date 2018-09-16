-$0.25 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. ChemoCentryx had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 178,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,254. The firm has a market cap of $545.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 25,179 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $344,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,637.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 49,507 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $682,701.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,985 shares in the company, valued at $537,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,436 shares of company stock worth $1,050,371 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 68,281 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 163,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

