Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $9.58 Million Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,315 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 380,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 315,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $5,736,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,207,648 shares of company stock valued at $322,103,805 and sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.